Slater was removed from Thursday's Cactus League game against the Mariners due to calf cramping, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Thankfully it had nothing to do with his right elbow neuritis, which limited him to DH duties before he made his spring debut in the outfield Thursday afternoon. Slater should be fine after a day or two of rest and fluids.
