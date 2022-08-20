Slater went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Rockies.

Slater provided the Giants' last two runs of the game with a pinch hit two-run single in the seventh inning. He stole second but was left on base, and he struck out in the ninth to end the contest. The outfielder has hit safely in three of his last four games, but he's batting just .167 (7-for-42) with four RBI, three runs scored and four steals in 16 games in August. For the season, he owns a .267/.371/.396 slash line with 10 steals, five home runs, 28 RBI and 39 runs scored through 264 plate appearances. He'll likely remain limited to a short-side platoon role in the Giants' lefty-heavy outfield.