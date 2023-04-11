Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Tuesday that Slater (hamstring) is unlikely to rejoin the team for their upcoming road trip, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

After Kapler said Friday that Slater could make his return during the upcoming road trip, it appears the 30-year-old outfielder's debut will instead be pushed back a bit further. Slater has been held out of action since straining his hamstring in mid-March.