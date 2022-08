Slater will get an MRI on his dislocated left pinky finger Wednesday and won't play in the series finale versus the Padres, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The Giants have an off day Thursday, so Slater's unlikely to be back before Friday's series opener versus the Phillies. His availability for that game will likely be determined after the results for his MRI come back. Mike Yastrzemski will likely handle center field in Slater's absence.