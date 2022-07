Slater went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 13-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

This was Slater's fifth multi-hit effort in his last eight games. He continues to look effective atop the lineup against left-handed pitchers. The outfielder has lifted his slash line to .287/.395/.456 through 65 contests, though he was batting just .241 at the end of June. He's added five home runs, five stolen bases, 22 RBI and 29 runs scored in 162 plate appearances this year.