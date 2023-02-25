Slater was scratched from the line for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs due to elbow soreness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants are reportedly not particularly worried about the issue, but there's little need to push anything with Opening Day over a month away. Slater appears poised to continue his role as a lefty-masher this season. His career OPS against lefties (.845) is nearly 200 points better than his mark against righties (.650). That skill set should continue to keep him on a roster, but it also means he's never received more than 325 plate appearances in a season.