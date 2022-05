Slater (knee) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Slater left Saturday's game with a bruised right knee and was out of the lineup Sunday, though he may have been on the bench regardless of the injury with righty Josiah Gray on the mound for Washington. Southpaw Julio Urias is starting Tuesday for the Dodgers, so Slater will rejoin the lineup and hit atop the order.