Slater went 0-for-2 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Athletics.
Slater got aboard on a fielder's choice in the eighth inning and stole second, giving the Giants just their third runner in scoring position. They weren't able to cash in. Slater replaced Joc Pederson (groin), and the former could see a bump in playing time if the latter remains out Friday versus the Nationals. Slater is slashing .219/.306/.438 with two home runs, nine RBI, six runs scored and two steals in 36 plate appearances.