Giants' Austin Slater: Still not starting
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Slater (finger) isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Phillies.
Slater is out of the lineup for a third consecutive matchup, but he's come off the bench in the last two games. It wouldn't be surprising to see him available in a depth capacity once again Saturday.
