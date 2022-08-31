Slater was diagnosed with a dislocated left pinky finger after leaving Tuesday's game against the Padres, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Slater walked during the opening frame and was caught off first base on a pickoff, and he dislocated his pinky on a head-first slide into second base. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale versus San Diego.
