Slater pinch-hit for Brandon Belt to lead off the ninth inning. He was hit by a pitch, stolen second and came around to score on a two-out RBI single by Brandon Crawford. Slater is off to a great start in July, going 6-for-13 with two walks in a platoon role. The 29-year-old has a solid .822 OPS and is 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts.