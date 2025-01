The Giants designated Warren for assignment Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Sam Huff, who was claimed off waivers. Warren made six appearances for the Giants in 2024, allowing two runs with a 7:5 K:BB over 10.2 innings. He and the Giants had avoided arbitration with a one-year contract agreement back in November.