Sabol will start in left field and bat eighth in Thursday's season opener versus the Yankees, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

A Rule 5 selection over the winter, Sabol looks like he may get the opportunity to handle a near-everyday role in the corner outfield to begin the season while Mitch Haniger (oblique) is on the shelf. The 24-year-old, who also has experience at catcher, earned his spot on the Opening Day roster after slashing .348/.475/.630 with three home runs and two steals in 20 Cactus League games.