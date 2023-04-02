Crawford went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Yankees.

The homer and the steal were the first of the year for the veteran shortstop. Crawford saw his production fade badly last season after he set career highs with 24 home runs and 11 stolen bases in 2021, so Saturday's performance is an encouraging sign the 36-year-old might be able to regain some of that ground.