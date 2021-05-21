Crawford went 3-for-6 with a home run, six RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Reds.

Crawford played a big role in the team's offensive outburst Thursday, highlighted by a three-run homer in the fifth inning -- his 11th of the season. He delivered a two-RBI single two frames later to cap a very productive day at the plate. Crawford has been a surprise with the bat to begin the season as he holds a 144 wRC+ through 134 plate appearances.