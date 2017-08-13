Play

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Heads to bench for Game 2

Crawford is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford will head to the bench after going 0-for-4 with a walk in the Giants' 4-2 win in Game 1. Kelby Tomlinson will take over at shortstop for the series finale.

