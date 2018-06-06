Giants' Brandon Crawford: Hits RBI double, walks twice
Crawford went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and two walks in Tuesday's loss to the visiting Diamondbacks.
Crawford slashed a double -- his 14th of the year -- off Patrick Corbin in the fifth, bringing around Mac Williamson to give Crawford his 26th RBI. The shortstop continues to light it up at the plate, hitting .500 with four extra-base hits through the first five games of June. Crawford's slashline is now .322/.371/.500 with 22 extra-base hits. The 31-year-old's .871 OPS ranks fourth among all MLB shortstops.
