Giants' Brandon Crawford: In Friday's lineup
Crawford (shoulder) remains in the lineup Friday against the Rockies, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford left Friday's game against the Phillies with a jammed shoulder, but he'll return without missing a start. He'll bat fifth and serve as the shortstop Saturday.
