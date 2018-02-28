Giants' Brandon Crawford: Jams finger Wednesday
Crawford jammed his right index finger during Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Crawford, who was serving as the Giants' designated hitter, suffered the injury while sliding back to first base on a pickoff throw. The good news is he was able to stay in the game and didn't need any X-rays afterwards, so it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, though it could ultimately keep him from playing the field for a few days.
