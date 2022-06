Crawford was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta with an apparent ankle injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old suffered the injury on a play at the plate during the top of the fourth inning, as he appeared to jam his ankle into catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Crawford reached base via an RBI single and was originally called out at the plate, but he was ruled safe after a review. The Giants should provide an update on his status in the near future.