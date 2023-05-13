Crawford (calf) is likely to come off the injured list before Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Crawford will miss a little over the minimum 10-day stint after suffering a right calf strain. The veteran shortstop likely will handle shortstop duties against righties, but he hasn't been playing much against southpaws. That likely continues after Crawford's activation.
