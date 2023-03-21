Crawford (knee) is set to return to Cactus League action this week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford received a cortisone injection in his troublesome left knee early last week, but he was able to resume baseball activities over the weekend and is aiming to be ready for Opening Day. The veteran shortstop has logged only 13 plate appearances this spring and has recorded just one hit.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Set to resume baseball activities•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Gets cortisone injection for knee•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Knee hurting, out at least one week•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Remaining at shortstop•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Shifting positions•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Not starting versus southpaw•