Crawford isn't starting Wednesday against Atlanta.
Crawford exited Tuesday's game against Atlanta due to a left knee contusion, although the Giants are optimistic that the issue won't require a trip to the injured list. Thairo Estrada is starting at shortstop while Tommy La Stella takes over at second base Wednesday.
