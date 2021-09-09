Crawford went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-4 win over Colorado.
The 34-year-old erased a three-run deficit with his sixth-inning blast, which earned him his second 20-homer season. Crawford has stayed hot at the plate in September, going 10-for-28 (.357) with six RBI, three runs scored and three doubles in addition to Wednesday's homer. For the year, the shortstop owns a career-best .293/.364/.513 slash line with 80 RBI, 61 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 462 plate appearances.