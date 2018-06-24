Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three XBH in Saturday's win

Crawford went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a triple, a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Padres.

His two-run double in the sixth inning broke open a 1-1 tie and gave the Giants a lead they wouldn't relinquish, but Crawford was locked in all afternoon. The performance broke an 0-for-18 mini-slump over his prior five games, bumping the 31-year-old's slash line back up to a robust .313/.368/.498.