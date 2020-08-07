Crawford will sit against lefty Julio Urias and the Dodgers on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford will sit for the second straight day as the Giants face a second straight lefty. He's started against just two of the six southpaws the Giants have faced thus far. Mauricio Dubon will start at shortstop in his absence.
