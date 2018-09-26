Giants' Brandon Crawford: Takes seat Wednesday

Crawford is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Crawford has started the last six games at shortstop, hitting .250/.308/.417 with a homer and two RBI over that stretch. He'll sit for Wednesday's series finale as manager Bruce Bochy gives the veteran shortstop some rest with the Giants already out of the playoffs. Abiatal Avelino is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth in place of Crawford.