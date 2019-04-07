Giants' Brandon Crawford: Two more hits, still no RBI
Crawford went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Rays.
Crawford has started the season 9-for-31 (.290) across nine games. Despite batting fifth in the order and smacking two doubles, the veteran shortstop has zero RBI to show for his efforts. Part of the blame can be placed on the Giants' unconventional leadoff man, Steven Duggar (.308 on-base percentage this year and .303 on-base percentage last season), who doesn't get on as much as most top of the order hitters do. Crawford's RBI drought is unlikely to continue much longer, but fantasy owners should prepare for a possible decline in RBI chances (54 last year) with the team's current lineup configuration.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...