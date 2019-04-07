Giants' Brandon Crawford: Two more hits, still no RBI

Crawford went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Rays.

Crawford has started the season 9-for-31 (.290) across nine games. Despite batting fifth in the order and smacking two doubles, the veteran shortstop has zero RBI to show for his efforts. Part of the blame can be placed on the Giants' unconventional leadoff man, Steven Duggar (.308 on-base percentage this year and .303 on-base percentage last season), who doesn't get on as much as most top of the order hitters do. Crawford's RBI drought is unlikely to continue much longer, but fantasy owners should prepare for a possible decline in RBI chances (54 last year) with the team's current lineup configuration.

