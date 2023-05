Wisely is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wisely has been handling a near-everyday role for most of May while bouncing between second base and center field, but his time as a regular in the San Francisco lineup looks to be over now that the Giants have recently welcomed back Brandon Crawford and Mike Yastrzemski back from the injured list. The rookie will be on the bench for the third game in a row Wednesday.