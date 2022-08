Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and is starting in center field and batting ninth Wednesday against the Dodgers.

The 26-year-old has a .283/.352/.397 slash line with five home runs, 24 RBI and 24 stolen bases at Triple-A this year and will make his big-league debut against lefty Julio Urias and Los Angeles. Johnson could fill a short-side platoon in the outfield since most of San Francisco's outfielders hit left-handed.