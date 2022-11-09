site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Cast off 40-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Johnson was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.
Johnson spent the final few days of the regular season in the majors but will be cast off the Giants' 40-man roster. He's a candidate to serve as a non-roster invitee this spring.
