Johnson's contract was selected by the Giants on Saturday.
Johnson generated some buzz this spring by going 12-for-12 on the basepaths in the Cactus League and appeared to be trending towards a roster spot, but he ended up missing out. He didn't have to wait long, however, as the Giants optioned Brett Wisely to clear a roster spot after just one game. Johnson managed a below-average batting line (97 wRC+) as a 26-year-old in Triple-A last year, and the fact that the Giants kept him off the Opening Day roster suggests they're not particularly invested in him, but his wheels could give him fantasy relevance if he earns enough playing time.