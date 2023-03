Johnson was removed from Thursday's Cactus League game against the Mariners after getting hit in the hand by a pitch, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Johnson squared around to bunt and couldn't get out of the way of an inside delivery from Bryan Woo. The 27-year-old outfielder has been seeing a lot of action on the major-league side of Giants camp this spring, but he is not expected to make the Opening Day roster -- even at full health.