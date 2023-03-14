Johnson went 1-for-2 with two walks, one RBI, four stolen bases and three runs scored in Monday's Cactus League win over the Padres.

Johnson isn't expected to begin the year in the majors, but he has one intriguing trait, and that is speed. He's recorded at least 25 steals in each one of his minor-league seasons, and he's up to seven thefts over eight Cactus League games this spring. The Giants' outfield likely won't have room for Johnson, but with a number of injury-prone players on the roster, he could work his way back to the majors with a strong start to the year at Triple-A Sacramento.