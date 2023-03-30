The Giants reassigned Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.
Even though all five members of the Giants' Opening Day outfield (Mike Yastrzemski, Michael Conforto, Joc Pederson, Blake Sabol and Matt Beaty) are all left-handed hitters, the team opted not to keep the switch-hitting Johnson in the fold as a potential platoon option. Johnson did his best this spring to make the decision to cut him a tough one, as he finished the Cactus League slate with a .310/.423/.405 slash line and a perfect 12-for-12 mark on stolen-base attempts.