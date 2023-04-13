Giants manager Gabe Kapler said late Wednesday that Johnson is likely to be placed on the 7-day concussion IL, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Johnson crashed hard into the wall in center field while making a fantastic catch in the fourth inning of the Giants' eventual 10-5 loss to the Dodgers. He was later diagnosed with a concussion and figures to miss at least a full week of action.
