Johnson, who has been on Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list since Aug. 8 due to back tightness, joined the Giants' taxi squad Wednesday and could soon be formally recalled from the minors, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

While speaking to Slusser, Johnson suggested that he's recovered from the back injury and is on standby for a promotion to the big club in the event Brandon Belt (knee) is placed on the 10-day IL. If added to the 26-man active roster, the switch-hitting Johnson would likely serve as a short-side platoon option in the outfield for the Giants, who have three left-handed hitters as their primary starters from left to right (Joc Pederson, Mike Yastrzemski and LaMonte Wade).