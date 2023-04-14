Johnson was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Johnson suffered a concussion Wednesday when he crashed hard into the outfield wall while making a fantastic catch. It's another blow to a Giants outfield that has been hit hard by injuries in the early going. There is no timetable for his return.
