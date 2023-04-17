Johnson (concussion) was recently cleared to resume light workouts, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
While Johnson isn't believed to have resumed full baseball activities since being placed on the 7-day injured list Friday, he at least appears to have made progress on some level since being diagnosed with the concussion. He probably won't be ready to return from the IL when first eligible this weekend and may need to complete a rehab game or two before the Giants are comfortable reinstating him.
