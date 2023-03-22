Johnson (hand) will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants are planning on having Johnson get in four plate appearances during the contest in what will mark his third start since he exited a March 16 game after being hit on the hand by a pitch. Johnson, who is slashing .367/.429/.467 with 11 stolen bases in 12 Cactus League games, is attending camp as a non-roster invitee but is making a push for a spot on the Giants' Opening Day roster as a short-side platoon outfielder.