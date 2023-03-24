Johnson has "an excellent shot to be there on Opening Day," Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said in an interview during the broadcast of Thursday's game, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants are a little banged up in the outfield, helping to create an opening for Johnson. He's earned it with his play this spring, though, posting an .881 OPS while going 12-for-12 on stolen base attempts. Johnson's speed could make him relevant in fantasy leagues if he gets regular playing time, but that doesn't seem terribly likely.