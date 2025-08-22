The Giants recalled Whisenhunt from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of his start against the Brewers on Friday.

Whisenhunt officially joins the 26-man roster, taking the place of Landen Roupp (knee). The 24-year-old Whisenhunt made his MLB debut in late July with three starts for the Giants, posting a 5.02 ERA and a 12:7 K:BB across 14.1 innings before being sent back down Aug. 12. Whisenhunt's numbers at Sacramento weren't much better, as he tallied a 4.37 ERA and 92:32 K:BB across 103 innings.