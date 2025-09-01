Whisenhunt is not expected to miss much time with the back strain that landed him on the 15-day injured list Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Whisenhunt is eligible for activation Sept. 12, and it sounds like he will have a good shot to be back by that date or close to it. The rookie left-hander holds a 5.01 ERA and uninspiring 16:12 K:BB over 23.1 frames covering five starts with the Giants this season.