Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: IL stint expected to be brief
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whisenhunt is not expected to miss much time with the back strain that landed him on the 15-day injured list Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Whisenhunt is eligible for activation Sept. 12, and it sounds like he will have a good shot to be back by that date or close to it. The rookie left-hander holds a 5.01 ERA and uninspiring 16:12 K:BB over 23.1 frames covering five starts with the Giants this season.
