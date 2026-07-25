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Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Set to start Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Giants are expected to recall Whisenhunt from Triple-A Sacramento to start Sunday's game against the Angels, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Trevor McDonald on the injured list due to a sprained UCL, the Giants will turn to Whisenhunt to fill the fifth spot in their rotation. The 25-year-old southpaw has given up four runs in 10.2 innings across his first two MLB starts this year, and he figures to have a favorable matchup Sunday against an Angels lineup that's logged just a .656 OPS since the beginning of July.

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