Whisenhunt has a 4.97 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and a 19:10 K:BB in 12.2 innings through four starts for Double-A Richmond.

The owner of one of the best changeups in the minors, Whisenhunt touched 96 mph with his fastball and struck out the game's best prospect, Jackson Holliday, with a changeup in the Futures Game. He dominated in six starts at High-A (1.42 ERA, 0.67 WHIP) after impressing in four starts at Single-A to open the year, and Whisenhunt has finally reached a level that is challenging him. His 17.2 percent walk rate is concerning, but the sample against Double-A hitters is very small.