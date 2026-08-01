Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Yields six runs in loss

Whisenhunt (2-2) allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Friday.

Whisenhunt has given up 10 runs over 8.1 innings since returning to the Giants' rotation. The southpaw would have had a tough time winning Friday even with a better performance -- the Giants mustered a mere three baserunners in the whole game. Whisenhunt is now at a 6.63 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB through 19 innings over four starts in the majors this season. He looks to be in a position to gain big-league experience down the stretch -- he's tentatively lined up for a road start versus the Rangers his next time out.