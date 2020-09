Tromp was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Tromp was scratched with Monday's lineup with the injury, which proved to be serious enough to end his regular season prematurely. He'll finish his rookie campaign with a .213/.219/.426 slash line in 64 plate appearances. The Giants have yet to announce which catcher they'll call up to back up Joey Bart.