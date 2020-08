Tromp went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and two RBI in Monday's loss to Colorado.

Tromp connected with his second homer in as many days with a 445-foot blast in the third inning Monday. He later drove in a run with a sacrifice fly as part of a solid ninth-inning comeback attempt by the Giants. With the 25-year-old swinging a hot bat, he'll likely see more playing time behind the plate for San Francisco.