Tromp will start behind the plate and bat ninth in his major-league debut Wednesday against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old was dealing with a hamstring injury toward the end of summer camp, but the Giants selected his contract Tuesday and will waste little time inserting him into the lineup. Tromp had a strong showing in 26 games at Triple-A last season with seven home runs and a .999 OPS, and he's set to work as the Giants' secondary catcher behind Tyler Heineman.