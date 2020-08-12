site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Chadwick Tromp: Not in Wednesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Tromp will not start Wednesday against the Astros, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Tromp appears to have taken over the starting catcher role for the Giants, as he'd started five out of six games heading into Wednesday's contest. Tyler Heineman takes over for him in this one.
